Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

1706 Whetstone Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (653 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1706 Whetstone Way

Baltimore MD

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

