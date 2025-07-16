Restaurant banner image

zzClean Juice zzGreystone (AL)

6215 Tattersall Blvd

Suite# 101

Hoover, AL 35242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:45 pm
Restaurant info

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Location

6215 Tattersall Blvd, Suite# 101, Hoover, AL 35242

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

The Heavenly Donut Company Food Truck The Heavenly Donut Company
View restaurantnext
The Heavenly Donut Company
View restaurantnext
Ashley Mac's Kitchen
View restaurantnext
The View at Highlands College 3660 Grandview Parkway
View restaurantnext
Dreamland BBQ - Hwy 280
View restaurantnext
Slice Pizza and Brew Vestavia
View restaurantnext
NORI Thai and Sushi
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston