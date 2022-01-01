Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
6215 Tattersall Blvd
Location
6215 Tattersall Blvd
Hoover AL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.
Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta
From Naples, Italy to the Vesuvius Restaurant in Manhattan, Salvatore's family recipes have traveled through decades to bring you the most authentic flavors Italian heritage has to offer. Homemade and handmade everyday with the freshest quality ingredients available, this extensive menu recreates the flavors of Naples so fondly remembered yet so rarely captured! Our Gift to You.... MANGIA BENE!
The Heavenly Donut Company
Named one of the Top 32 Donut Shops in the Country by Thrillist, we serve 25-30 flavors of donuts made fresh daily! Also serving locally roasted O'Henry's Coffee and specialty espresso drinks.
NORI Thai and Sushi
Looking for SUSHIor HIBACHI? Please click on the "Choose a Menu" link to switch between menus