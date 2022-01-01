Go
Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

4833 Berwick Town Center • $$

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4833 Berwick Town Center

Charlotte NC

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
