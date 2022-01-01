zClean Juice
At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!
8230 Poplar Tent Rd
Location
Concord NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
