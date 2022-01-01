Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
25 Old Kings Hwy. N.
25 Old Kings Hwy. N.
Darien CT
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Goose
Come join us !
Opened in the spring of 2010, The Goose is a renewal of a classic American bistro and tavern offering fine dinning, contemporary cuisine, warm hospitality, and a superb service. It has immediately became a popular gathering place in town reminiscent of its predecessor " The Black Goose Grille". Its current owners have meticulously restored the restaurant's original bar and the open fireplace in the tavern which provides a warm and inviting focal point for get-together with groups, family and friends. The two additional dinning areas combine classic and contemporary design and accommodate dinning groups and events large and small.
PARLOR DARIEN
All of our pizzas are 12 inches, our style is our own but most similar to Neapolitan pizza, lightly charred with an amazing texture. Our dough is fermented 48+ hours and is superflavorful and so much easier to digest than regular pizza. We cook with the seasons so many of our dishes change throughout the year. Check back often to see whats new!
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Aux Delices
Come in and enjoy!