Go
Toast

Clean Juice

USDA Certified Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, and healthy bites!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

8202 Renaissance Parkway #103 • $$

Avg 4.5 (466 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8202 Renaissance Parkway #103

Durham NC

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tomato Jake's

No reviews yet

Scratch-Made Pizza & Italian Food. Warm and Friendly Service, serving Durham since 2005. We also do Delivery, Take-Out and Catering:):)

Shiki Sushi

No reviews yet

As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary, or Raleigh, NC area.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0241

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston