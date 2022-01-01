Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

2044 East Beltline Northeast • $$

Avg 4.7 (279 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2044 East Beltline Northeast

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home.
Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Beer, wine, spirit-free specialties, and canned seltzers/cocktails available also!

Tacos el Cuñado - Plainfield Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Original Wing Kingz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Detroit Wing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston