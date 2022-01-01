Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • ICE CREAM
1612 FM 423 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1612 FM 423
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
