Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
1555 N Higley Rd
Location
1555 N Higley Rd
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
