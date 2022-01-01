Go
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

571 Wilmington West Chester pike • $$

Avg 4.1 (44 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
