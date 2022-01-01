Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
571 Wilmington West Chester pike • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
571 Wilmington West Chester pike
Glen Mills PA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
McKenzie Brew House
McKenzie Brew House is a restaurant, brewery and night spot serving up fresh upscale cuisine, creative hand-crafted brews, and fun.
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills
Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.
Guests are welcome to BYOB at the Terrain cafe at Styer’s.
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine
Come and enjoy