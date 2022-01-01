Clean Juice
We can't wait to meet you! We are a certified organic juice and smoothie bar, offering superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices pressed in-house, and more!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS
1125 Woodruff Road • $$
Location
1125 Woodruff Road
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
