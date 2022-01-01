Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
1109 International Parkway
Location
1109 International Parkway
Lake Mary FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0254
Nothing Bundt Cakes
CFS
Come in and enjoy!
Friendly Confines
Your Neighborhood Sports Tavern. Current Hours Are 11am-12am SUN-THURS, 11am-2am FRI-SAT.
F&D Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!