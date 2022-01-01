Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
4503 Nelson Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4503 Nelson Rd
Lake Charles LA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bento Sushi and Korean Food
Come in and enjoy!
Maplewood Burgers Lake Charles
Itsbiggerthanburgers
Rotolo's Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
We love serving you craft barbecue, smoked over a live, wood fire and full of our signature flavor and tenderness. The menu is mostly a la carte, and we recommend a half pound of meat per person.