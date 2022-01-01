Clean Juice
Clean Juice is a USDA Certified Organic juice bar serving fresh and cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy bites!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • ICE CREAM
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F • $$
Location
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F
Lexington SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:40 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:40 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:40 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:40 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:40 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:40 pm
