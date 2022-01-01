Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
7811 Pioneers Blvd. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7811 Pioneers Blvd.
Lincoln NE
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0085
Nothing Bundt Cakes
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
Follow us on Facebook or Instagram
Brewsky's East
Come in and enjoy!
YIA YIA'S Pizza
Please visit are Yia Yia's 70th & Van Dorn location for a glass of craft beer and a specialty made pizza pie experience.