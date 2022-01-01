Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

9375 Emerald Coast Pkwy W #15B • $$

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

The Oats Bowl$5.99
Organic Steel Cut Oats, Organic Vanilla, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Almond Butter, Organic Honey, Organic Granola, Organic Banana, Organic Berries (Seasonally)
Total Calories - 455
Calories from Fat - 96
Total Fat - 11 g
Saturated Fat - 2 g
Trans Fat - 0 g
Cholesterol - 0 mg
Sodium - 26 mg
Total Carbs - 79 g
Dietary Fiber - 11 g
Sugars - 16 g
Protein - 13 g

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

9375 Emerald Coast Pkwy W #15B

Miramar Beach FL

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jon Smith Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Bear Bread Company

No reviews yet

Black Bear Bread Co. Is your neighborhood bakery, coffee shop and all-day seasonal café. We're the newest eatery from chef/proprietor Phil McDonald and proprietor Dave Rauschkolb in collaboration with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Freshly-baked naturally leavened bread, dynamically seasonal produce and sensible sourcing are the inspiration for our café menu serving you breakfast and lunch on the go, as well as for those who want to linger and dine in.

Hammerhead's Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Village Door

No reviews yet

John Wehner's Village Door is known for it's world class live music, amazing slow smoked BBQ and fresh seafood by the bay!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston