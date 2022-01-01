Go
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

3904 Hillsboro Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (328 reviews)

3904 Hillsboro Pike

Nashville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Green Hills Grille proves that dining doesn’t have to be pretentious. Located just south of downtown Nashville in the heart of its namesake, the restaurant is both a local hangout and a destination of choice for those visiting the Green Hills neighborhood. The revitalized menu includes many updated twists, but longtime enthusiasts will recognize familiar favorites like the tortilla soup, grilled salmon salad, chicken salad melt, Santa Fe chicken and smoked chicken enchiladas.

Come in and enjoy!

We have been serving Nashville's freshest and brightest mediterranean food for the last 14 years.

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

