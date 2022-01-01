Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

250 Pine Lake Dr • $$

Avg 4.8 (180 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

250 Pine Lake Dr

Ponte Vedra FL

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Treylor Park Nocatee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8077

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dick's Wings & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SOUTH KITCHEN + SPIRITS

No reviews yet

Barney's motto is simple: give our guests good food and good service and they'll keep coming back.
Elevated Southern cuisine in a relaxed, comfortable setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston