Go
Clean Juice image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Clean Juice

Open today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

757 Reviews

$$

9335 Center Lake Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28216

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

9335 Center Lake Dr., Charlotte NC 28216

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bobbee O's BBQ

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Friends, Good Fun!

THB

No reviews yet

The Human Bean!!

Padovas Pizza

No reviews yet

Take out and delivery pizza restaurant

The Fat Parrots

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

orange star4.6 • 757 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston