Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

7546 W State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7546 W State St

Boise ID

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

10015 West State Street, Garden City, ID, 83714

Blue Sky Bagel - State St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flying Pie Pizzaria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston