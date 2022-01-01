Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
7546 W State St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7546 W State St
Boise ID
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THB
10015 West State Street, Garden City, ID, 83714
Blue Sky Bagel - State St
Come in and enjoy!
Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company
Come in and enjoy!
Flying Pie Pizzaria
Come in and enjoy!