Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

1308 Jackson St • $$

Avg 4.8 (35 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1308 Jackson St

omaha NE

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Via Farina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Omaha Dog Bar

No reviews yet

We can't wait to PAWty with you!

Hiro 88

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Upstream Brewing Company

No reviews yet

As Omaha's original brewpub, we've been making visitors feel like locals and locals feel like another round since 1996. We now invite you to spend as little time on this site as possible, and instead join us for a good time made great.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston