Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

4055 Mercantile Drive

No reviews yet

Location

4055 Mercantile Drive

Lake Oswego OR

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Provence

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The LOcal Taproom

No reviews yet

The LOcal Taproom in Lake Oswego offers a rotating selection of beer, wine, hard seltzer & hard cider! We can also fill growlers & 16oz crowlers fresh off the tap. 21+ only.

Berkeley's bar and grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flying Elephants at Kruse Way

No reviews yet

Flying Elephants at Kruse Way provides our fans in Lake Oswego with Elephants favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner-to-go.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston