Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

2516 N McMullen Booth Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (207 reviews)

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
2516 N McMullen Booth Road

Clearwater FL

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
