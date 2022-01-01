Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

8428 Park Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (448 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8428 Park Road

Charlotte NC

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wolfman Pizza

No reviews yet

Dine In, Take Out, and Delivery. We also use Postmates, Doordash, and Bite Squad for Delivery. We serve craft beer on draft and we have wine.

Harry's Grille & Tavern

No reviews yet

Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.

Rusty's Deli & Grille

No reviews yet

Serving Charlotte since 1983!

Grumpy Grandpas Mexican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston