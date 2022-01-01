Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • ICE CREAM
6959 Lebanon Rd #100 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6959 Lebanon Rd #100
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chido Taco Lounge
Come in and enjoy! Modern Highend cocktail and taco lounge
UP Inspired Kitchen
UP Inspired Kitchen is locally owned, chef driven food that fuels. We serve coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7am-3pm.
Wake UP. Fuel UP. Live it UP!
Zalat Pizza
We are Pizza Zealots!
Gallo Nero Italian Bistro
Full service Italian restaurant with full bar offering craft cocktails!