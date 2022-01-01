Go
Toast

Clean Juice

At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

7918 Rea Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (605 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7918 Rea Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing but Noodles

No reviews yet

Nothing but Noodles is a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing the highest quality, best tasting, made to order noodle and global pasta dishes available. Serving cuisine that draws on a variety of cultural influences from around the world, including Asian, European, Mediterranean and American, Nothing but Noodles offers something for every member of the family to enjoy!

TRUE Crafted Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bradshaw Social House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Woodys Seafood Saloon

No reviews yet

A little taste of the Caribbean in the Carolina's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston