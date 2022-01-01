Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

1051 Heights Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (821 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1051 Heights Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chivos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eight Row Flint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Must purchase food with all TOGO alcohol!

Hando

No reviews yet

Order through our website for takeout during lunch and dinner.
Note: Order ready times are just estimates made under normal conditions. Orders may take longer than the quoted time during busy hours.

Kolache Shoppe

No reviews yet

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston