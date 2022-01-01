Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
9820 N Central Expressway
Location
9820 N Central Expressway
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Tricky Fish
Come in and enjoy!
Wok Star Chinese
Be a STAR and WOK this way!
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
Come in and enjoy a fresh take on the classics!