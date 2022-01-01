Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

1500 Village Run Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (510 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1500 Village Run Road

Wexford PA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cinderlands Wexford

No reviews yet

Cinderlands Taproom - Wexford is our third brick and mortar location and is now open for business. Featuring Cinderlands Beer and a quick grab and go menu from Executive Chef Joe Kiefer.

The Oven Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Fast. Fresh. Delicious.
Artisan Style Brick Oven Pizzeria & Eatery.
Pizza, Wings, Soups, Salads, Drinks & More.

Thai Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston