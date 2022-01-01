Clean Slate Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
1027 E. Grand Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1027 E. Grand Ave
Rothschild WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Papillon's
Come in and enjoy our famous Italian Fries or Pizza. We make the dough fresh daily and grate the cheese fresh. It our down home family restaurant serving our community since 1978.
Sam's Pizza - Schofield
You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside, Pick Up your Pizza.
Our Dining Room is Open
The Palms Supper Club
Paradise On Your Plate.
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Create-your-own Asian Stir Fry!