Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clear Lake restaurants
you'll love
/
Clear Lake
Must-try Clear Lake restaurants
The Legacy Grill - 619 Buddy Holly Place
619 Buddy Holly Place, clear lake
No reviews yet
More about The Legacy Grill - 619 Buddy Holly Place
The Other Place - Clear Lake
200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake
No reviews yet
More about The Other Place - Clear Lake
The Surfside-Clear Lake - 444 North Shore Drive
444 North Shore Drive, clear lake
No reviews yet
More about The Surfside-Clear Lake - 444 North Shore Drive
More near Clear Lake to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Arnolds Park
No reviews yet
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1667 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston