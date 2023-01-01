Chicken salad in Clear Lake
Clear Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad
Gyro place - 300 Main Ave
300 Main Ave, Clear Lake
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$7.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE ROMAIN, ONION, CUCUMBER, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE & CUCUMBER SAUCE DRESSING
The Other Place - Clear Lake
200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Fresh grilled chicken, sauteed green & red pepper, and onion in our Santa Fe sauce then placed on a bed of greens and topped with tortilla strips. Served with salsa & ranch.
|Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Hand-breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber. Served with garlic toast.