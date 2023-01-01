Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Clear Lake

Clear Lake restaurants
Clear Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

Gyro place - 300 Main Ave

300 Main Ave, Clear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$7.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE ROMAIN, ONION, CUCUMBER, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE & CUCUMBER SAUCE DRESSING
More about Gyro place - 300 Main Ave
The Other Place - Clear Lake

200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$12.50
Fresh grilled chicken, sauteed green & red pepper, and onion in our Santa Fe sauce then placed on a bed of greens and topped with tortilla strips. Served with salsa & ranch.
Chicken Salad$12.50
Hand-breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber. Served with garlic toast.
More about The Other Place - Clear Lake

