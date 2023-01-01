Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Clear Lake

Clear Lake restaurants
Clear Lake restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Gyro place - 300 Main Ave

300 Main Ave, Clear Lake

Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS$8.30
3 PC STRIPS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SIDE SALAD, KETCHUP, RANCH, BBQ OR HOT SAUCE WITH A DRINK
The Other Place - Clear Lake

200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
"Freshly Breaded" and golden brown chicken tenders served with tater tots.
Chicken Fingers$12.00
A half-pound of white meat tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce).
