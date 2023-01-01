Chicken tenders in Clear Lake
Clear Lake restaurants that serve chicken tenders
300 Main Ave, Clear Lake
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.30
3 PC STRIPS SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES OR SIDE SALAD, KETCHUP, RANCH, BBQ OR HOT SAUCE WITH A DRINK
200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
"Freshly Breaded" and golden brown chicken tenders served with tater tots.
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
A half-pound of white meat tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce).