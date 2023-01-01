Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Clear Lake

Clear Lake restaurants
Clear Lake restaurants that serve nachos

Lakeside Landing - South Shore Drive

1603 South Shore Drive, Clear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Nachos$15.00
herbed cream cheese & buttery lump crab, sweet thai chili sauce, spring onions over fresh house wonton chips
More about Lakeside Landing - South Shore Drive
The Other Place - Clear Lake

200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$5.95
Served with picante or cheese sauce. Extra cheese sauce $2.
OP Nachos$11.25
a.k.a "Baby Poop", this is a combination of nacho cheese, choice of taco chicken or beef, sour cream, and salsa.
Deluxe Nachos$14.00
Chili & tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese (hot or mild), lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with salsa. Add beef or chicken $3.
More about The Other Place - Clear Lake

