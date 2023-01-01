Tacos in Clear Lake
Gyro place - 300 Main Ave
300 Main Ave, Clear Lake
|2 GRILL CHICKEN TACOS
|$5.14
SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO, ONION & HOME MADE HOT OR MILD SAUCE
|4 BEEF BIRRIA TACOS
|$10.28
BROIL BEEF SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO, ONION & HOME MADE HOT OR MILD SAUCE
|4 STEAK TACOS
|$10.28
SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO, ONION & HOME MADE HOT OR MILD SAUCE
The Other Place - Clear Lake
200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake
|Taco Salad
|$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with a blend of cheeses, red onion, tomatoes, green pepper & chips. Served with taco sauce or choice of dressing.
|Taco Sub
|$13.00
Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzerella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.