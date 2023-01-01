Tacos in Clear Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clear Lake restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Gyro place - 300 Main Ave

300 Main Ave, Clear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 GRILL CHICKEN TACOS$5.14
SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO, ONION & HOME MADE HOT OR MILD SAUCE
4 BEEF BIRRIA TACOS$10.28
BROIL BEEF SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO, ONION & HOME MADE HOT OR MILD SAUCE
4 STEAK TACOS$10.28
SERVED ON A CORN TORTILLA WITH CILANTRO, ONION & HOME MADE HOT OR MILD SAUCE
More about Gyro place - 300 Main Ave
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place - Clear Lake

200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$12.50
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with a blend of cheeses, red onion, tomatoes, green pepper & chips. Served with taco sauce or choice of dressing.
Taco Sub$13.00
Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzerella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.
More about The Other Place - Clear Lake

