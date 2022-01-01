Clearwater Beach restaurants you'll love
Clearwater Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Clearwater Beach restaurants
More about Cabanas Grill at Winter's Beach Club
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cabanas Grill at Winter's Beach Club
655 S GULFVIEW BLVD, CLEARWATER BEACH
|Popular items
|Kid Shrimp
|$8.00
|Kid's Drink Free
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
More about Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
490 Mandalay Ave, Suite 11, Clearwater Beach
|Popular items
|TT - GROUND BEEF
|$1.00
|CHEESE CHILE RELLENO
|$4.50
|TT - SHREDDED CHICKEN
|$1.00
More about Clear Sky Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Clear Sky Cafe
490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach
|Popular items
|ASIAN DUMPLINGS
|$10.00
Choice of pork or wild mushroom dumplings steamed then grilled, served with a soy reduction sauce
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over hand tossed crust. Additional toppings $1.25, Chicken $2.95, sub gluten free crust $3
|BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
|$11.00
Half pound char-grilled burger with sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
More about Roundabout Pizza
Roundabout Pizza
25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater
|Popular items
|12 Hawaiian
|$13.90
tomato sauce , mozzarella, pineapple, baked ham
|16 From the Garden
|$18.90
tomato sauce sauce, fresh mozaarella, mushrooms,artichoke,spinach,frsh garlic,heirloom tomatoes,olive oil
|16 Pepperoni
|$16.90
tomato sauce , mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Badfins Food + Brew
Badfins Food + Brew
215 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach
|Popular items
|Side mac N Chz
|$6.00
|Lrg Seaser Salad
|$8.00
More about Hogan's Hangout
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hogan's Hangout
499 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater
|Popular items
|RANCH
|$1.00
|TURKEY CLUB
|$16.00
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$14.00
More about Surfside Taphouse
Surfside Taphouse
395 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater
More about Cool Cookie
Cool Cookie
25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater
More about Crypto Street restaurant
Crypto Street restaurant
309 Coronado Drive, Clearwater
More about Little Anthony's
Little Anthony's
407 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater