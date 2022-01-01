Clearwater Beach restaurants you'll love

Clearwater Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Clearwater Beach restaurants

Cabanas Grill at Winter's Beach Club image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cabanas Grill at Winter's Beach Club

655 S GULFVIEW BLVD, CLEARWATER BEACH

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kid Shrimp$8.00
Kid's Drink Free
Kid Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Cabanas Grill at Winter's Beach Club
Tacos, Tequilas & Rum image

 

Tacos, Tequilas & Rum

490 Mandalay Ave, Suite 11, Clearwater Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TT - GROUND BEEF$1.00
CHEESE CHILE RELLENO$4.50
TT - SHREDDED CHICKEN$1.00
More about Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
Clear Sky Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Clear Sky Cafe

490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (7976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ASIAN DUMPLINGS$10.00
Choice of pork or wild mushroom dumplings steamed then grilled, served with a soy reduction sauce
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over hand tossed crust. Additional toppings $1.25, Chicken $2.95, sub gluten free crust $3
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$11.00
Half pound char-grilled burger with sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
More about Clear Sky Cafe
Roundabout Pizza image

 

Roundabout Pizza

25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Hawaiian$13.90
tomato sauce , mozzarella, pineapple, baked ham
16 From the Garden$18.90
tomato sauce sauce, fresh mozaarella, mushrooms,artichoke,spinach,frsh garlic,heirloom tomatoes,olive oil
16 Pepperoni$16.90
tomato sauce , mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Roundabout Pizza
Badfins Food + Brew image

 

Badfins Food + Brew

215 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side mac N Chz$6.00
Lrg Seaser Salad$8.00
More about Badfins Food + Brew
Salt Cracker Fish Camp image

 

Salt Cracker Fish Camp

25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Salt Cracker Fish Camp
Bar Tiki image

 

Bar Tiki

25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bar Tiki
Island Way Grill image

 

Island Way Grill

20 Island Way, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Island Way Grill
Marina Cantina image

 

Marina Cantina

25 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767, Clearwater Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Marina Cantina
Hogan's Hangout image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hogan's Hangout

499 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater

Avg 4.1 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
RANCH$1.00
TURKEY CLUB$16.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS$14.00
More about Hogan's Hangout
Surfside Taphouse image

 

Surfside Taphouse

395 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Surfside Taphouse
Restaurant banner

 

Cool Cookie

25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cool Cookie
Restaurant banner

 

Crypto Street restaurant

309 Coronado Drive, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Crypto Street restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Little Anthony's

407 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Little Anthony's
