Clearwater Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Clearwater Beach
More about Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
490 Mandalay Ave, Suite 11, Clearwater Beach
|Popular items
|TT - GROUND BEEF
|$1.00
|CHEESE CHILE RELLENO
|$4.50
|TT - SHREDDED CHICKEN
|$1.00
More about Clear Sky Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Clear Sky Cafe
490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach
|Popular items
|ASIAN DUMPLINGS
|$10.00
Choice of pork or wild mushroom dumplings steamed then grilled, served with a soy reduction sauce
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over hand tossed crust. Additional toppings $1.25, Chicken $2.95, sub gluten free crust $3
|BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
|$11.00
Half pound char-grilled burger with sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
More about Badfins Food + Brew
Badfins Food + Brew
215 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach
|Popular items
|Side mac N Chz
|$6.00
|Lrg Seaser Salad
|$8.00
More about Hogan's Hangout
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hogan's Hangout
499 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater
|Popular items
|RANCH
|$1.00
|TURKEY CLUB
|$16.00
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$14.00