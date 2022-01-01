Clearwater Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Clearwater Beach

Tacos, Tequilas & Rum image

 

Tacos, Tequilas & Rum

490 Mandalay Ave, Suite 11, Clearwater Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TT - GROUND BEEF$1.00
CHEESE CHILE RELLENO$4.50
TT - SHREDDED CHICKEN$1.00
More about Tacos, Tequilas & Rum
Clear Sky Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Clear Sky Cafe

490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (7976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ASIAN DUMPLINGS$10.00
Choice of pork or wild mushroom dumplings steamed then grilled, served with a soy reduction sauce
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese over hand tossed crust. Additional toppings $1.25, Chicken $2.95, sub gluten free crust $3
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$11.00
Half pound char-grilled burger with sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun served with choice of french fries or coleslaw
More about Clear Sky Cafe
Badfins Food + Brew image

 

Badfins Food + Brew

215 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side mac N Chz$6.00
Lrg Seaser Salad$8.00
More about Badfins Food + Brew
Hogan's Hangout image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hogan's Hangout

499 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater

Avg 4.1 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
RANCH$1.00
TURKEY CLUB$16.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS$14.00
More about Hogan's Hangout

Map

