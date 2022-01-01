Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Clearwater Beach

Go
Clearwater Beach restaurants
Toast

Clearwater Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Clear Sky Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Clear Sky Cafe

490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (7976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN PESTO PANINI$13.00
sundried tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, mozzarella, grilled tomato
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese, and almonds over mixed field greens with citrus vinaigrette dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
More about Clear Sky Cafe
Hogan's Hangout image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hogan's Hangout

499 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater

Avg 4.1 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
More about Hogan's Hangout

Browse other tasty dishes in Clearwater Beach

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Croissants

Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1390 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston