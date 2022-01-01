Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Clearwater Beach

Go
Clearwater Beach restaurants
Toast

Clearwater Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Little Anthony's

407 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC KNOTS$11.00
garlic knots with dipping sauce
ONLY 1 GARLIC KNOT$2.20
More about Little Anthony's
Roundabout Pizza image

 

Roundabout Pizza

25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herb Garlic Knots$5.90
garlic oil, Italian herbs
More about Roundabout Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Clearwater Beach

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Clearwater Beach to explore

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Clearwater Beach to explore

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston