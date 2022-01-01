Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic knots in
Clearwater Beach
/
Clearwater Beach
/
Garlic Knots
Clearwater Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots
Little Anthony's
407 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater
No reviews yet
GARLIC KNOTS
$11.00
garlic knots with dipping sauce
ONLY 1 GARLIC KNOT
$2.20
More about Little Anthony's
Roundabout Pizza
25 Causeway Boulevard, Clearwater
No reviews yet
Herb Garlic Knots
$5.90
garlic oil, Italian herbs
More about Roundabout Pizza
