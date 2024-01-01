Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach restaurants
Clearwater Beach restaurants that serve pretzels

Clear Sky Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Clear Sky Cafe - 490 Mandalay Avenue

490 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.5 (7976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PUB PRETZELS$12.00
3 pub pretzels with beer cheese, sweet mustard, and Nutella dipping sauces
More about Clear Sky Cafe - 490 Mandalay Avenue
Item pic

 

Surfside Taphouse Clearwater Beach

395 Mandalay Ave, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRETZEL STICKS$17.00
Four backed pretzel sticks brushed with butter/ kosher salt/ beer cheese/ house
made stone round mustard dipping sauce
More about Surfside Taphouse Clearwater Beach
Consumer pic

 

Frenchy's Saltwater Cafe

419 Poinsettia Avenue, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel$9.95
A delicious baked soft pretzel shaped like our famous Frenchy's fish bone logo ~ served with a warm cheese sauce and honey dijon mustard on the side (contains no fish)
More about Frenchy's Saltwater Cafe

