Clearwater restaurants you'll love

Clearwater restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clearwater

Clearwater's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Korean
Must-try Clearwater restaurants

Clear Sky on Cleveland image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Clear Sky on Cleveland

418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (1808 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THAI CHICKEN$11.00
Thai peanut sauce, cashews, pickled ginger and mozzarella
CLEAR SKY CUBAN$11.00
Roast pork, ham, salami, pickle, Swiss cheese and Cuban mustard on pressed Cuban bread
HOUSE BURGER$11.00
6 oz grilled signature blend burger with lettuce, tomato, onion
BurgerIM image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

2561 Countryside Blvd, Clearwater

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Beef$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Trio$9.99
AcquaAlta Ristorante image

 

AcquaAlta Ristorante

2454 Mcmullen Booth Road, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Melanzane alla Parmigiana G.F.$18.00
Baked Sliced Eggplant with Rice flour layered with Mozzarella, Basil, Origan and Topped with Homemade Marinara sauce
Pappardelle (pasta w/egg) alla Bolognese$19.50
Homemade pasta Bolognese sauce: Ground Pork and Beef meat, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, fresh herbs, Tomato, Extra virgin olive oil
SPAGHETTI ALLA CARBONARA (Untouchable)$19.50
Homemade pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Grana Padano Cheese, Extra virgin olive Oil, black pepper
Remy's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES

Remy's Cafe

1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MEAT LOVERS OMELET$8.25
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
GOOD MORNING BREAKFAST$7.50
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, side of country fries, hash browns, grits, sliced tomato or cup of fruit & your choice of toast.
BELGIAN WAFFLE$5.50
Topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.
Amore Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Amore Pizzeria

1719 Drew Street, Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GARDEN SALAD$7.95
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots
18" SPECIAL-BUFFALO CHICKEN$20.95
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
By default comes in a sesame seed crust
18" CHEESE$15.95
Classic Cheese Pizza.
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
Greek City Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

2518 SR 580 Suite c, Clearwater

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPANAKOPITA$6.89
Our delicious family recipe. Greek spinach feta pie wrapped in flaky phyllo dough, side of avgolemono sauce.
CHICKEN PITA$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
FETA WRAP$8.09
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
Matjoa Korean BBQ image

BBQ

Matjoa Korean BBQ

3580 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BEEF BULGOGI Skillet$21.95
Korean BBQ marinated sliced beef, vegetables
KOREAN CORN DOG$7.95
Beef and mozzarella cheese, sugar
KIMCHI PANCAKE$14.95
Kimchi, egg, vegetables
Rumba Island Bar and Grill - Clearwater image

 

Rumba Island Bar and Grill - Clearwater

1800 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EB Montego Chicken$9.99
EB Classic Jerk Chicken$10.99
Spiced Plantains$3.29
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

28775 US-19 N, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KRAB RANGOON$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
KOBE TRIO$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.
BurgerMonger image

 

BurgerMonger

2454 N. McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
Shake$5.49
Hand-Spun Thick and Delicious and Topped with Whipped Cream and Surprise Toppings.
Hand Battered Onion Rings$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
OCC Road House image

 

OCC Road House

10575 49th Street N, Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESY FATTY MELT$15.00
Twin 5oz burgers, one smothered in swiss cheese, the other smothered in american cheese, caramelized onions, grilled rye bread, side of 1000 island dressing.
BLTP CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Fried, grilled, or blackened Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle, homemade mustard, toasted wholegrain bun.
BIRRIA TACOS$15.50
Homemade tortillas, shaved prime rib, queso quesadilla, cilantro, onion, lime, Smokehouse Au Jus.
Brew Garden Tap House and Eatery image

 

Brew Garden Tap House and Eatery

2241 Nursery Rd, Clearwater

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sunset Grill Clearwater image

 

Sunset Grill Clearwater

2328 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis
Patty Melt$12.00
hamburger w/grilled onions & american cheese on rye
Corned Beef Reuben$14.00
sauerkraut & swiss on rye
Banner pic

 

KC - Clearwater

28778 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elixir Shot$5.00
Bula
Louis Pappas Marketplace image

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Classic Gyro Pita$8.25
Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb
Abe's Place Tap & Grill image

 

Abe's Place Tap & Grill

1250 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1lb Boneless Wings$21.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
1/2 lb Boneless WIngs$12.00
Banner pic

 

Infinity Pizza LLC

2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Garden$8.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, black olives
Build Your Own 18"$17.00
Big Storm Coffee - Clearwater image

 

Big Storm Coffee - Clearwater

12924 49th Street North, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Amore Pizzeria - DO NOT USE

1719 Drew street, CLEARWATER

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
