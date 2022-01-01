Clearwater restaurants you'll love
Clearwater's top cuisines
Must-try Clearwater restaurants
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Clear Sky on Cleveland
418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
|Popular items
|THAI CHICKEN
|$11.00
Thai peanut sauce, cashews, pickled ginger and mozzarella
|CLEAR SKY CUBAN
|$11.00
Roast pork, ham, salami, pickle, Swiss cheese and Cuban mustard on pressed Cuban bread
|HOUSE BURGER
|$11.00
6 oz grilled signature blend burger with lettuce, tomato, onion
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
2561 Countryside Blvd, Clearwater
|Popular items
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Trio
|$9.99
AcquaAlta Ristorante
2454 Mcmullen Booth Road, Clearwater
|Popular items
|Melanzane alla Parmigiana G.F.
|$18.00
Baked Sliced Eggplant with Rice flour layered with Mozzarella, Basil, Origan and Topped with Homemade Marinara sauce
|Pappardelle (pasta w/egg) alla Bolognese
|$19.50
Homemade pasta Bolognese sauce: Ground Pork and Beef meat, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, fresh herbs, Tomato, Extra virgin olive oil
|SPAGHETTI ALLA CARBONARA (Untouchable)
|$19.50
Homemade pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Grana Padano Cheese, Extra virgin olive Oil, black pepper
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES • WAFFLES
Remy's Cafe
1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater
|Popular items
|MEAT LOVERS OMELET
|$8.25
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
|GOOD MORNING BREAKFAST
|$7.50
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, side of country fries, hash browns, grits, sliced tomato or cup of fruit & your choice of toast.
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$5.50
Topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Amore Pizzeria
1719 Drew Street, Clearwater
|Popular items
|GARDEN SALAD
|$7.95
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots
|18" SPECIAL-BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$20.95
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
By default comes in a sesame seed crust
|18" CHEESE
|$15.95
Classic Cheese Pizza.
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Greek City Cafe
2518 SR 580 Suite c, Clearwater
|Popular items
|SPANAKOPITA
|$6.89
Our delicious family recipe. Greek spinach feta pie wrapped in flaky phyllo dough, side of avgolemono sauce.
|CHICKEN PITA
|$7.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
|FETA WRAP
|$8.09
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
BBQ
Matjoa Korean BBQ
3580 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater
|Popular items
|BEEF BULGOGI Skillet
|$21.95
Korean BBQ marinated sliced beef, vegetables
|KOREAN CORN DOG
|$7.95
Beef and mozzarella cheese, sugar
|KIMCHI PANCAKE
|$14.95
Kimchi, egg, vegetables
Rumba Island Bar and Grill - Clearwater
1800 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater
|Popular items
|EB Montego Chicken
|$9.99
|EB Classic Jerk Chicken
|$10.99
|Spiced Plantains
|$3.29
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
28775 US-19 N, Clearwater
|Popular items
|KRAB RANGOON
|$8.50
House-made creamy kani kama* mix. Served with plum sauce.
|KOBE TRIO
|$26.50
5oz Chicken Teriyaki, 5pc Shrimp with mushrooms, 5oz *Sirloin with potatoes.
Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|HIBACHI BENTO BOX
Mixed Vegetables, House Salad and 2pc California Roll with choice of Fried Rice or Noodles and 1pc Spring Roll with plum sauce or 1 pc Chicken Gyoza with ponzu sauce. Includes 4oz White Sauce.
BurgerMonger
2454 N. McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater
|Popular items
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
|Shake
|$5.49
Hand-Spun Thick and Delicious and Topped with Whipped Cream and Surprise Toppings.
|Hand Battered Onion Rings
|$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
OCC Road House
10575 49th Street N, Pinellas Park
|Popular items
|CHEESY FATTY MELT
|$15.00
Twin 5oz burgers, one smothered in swiss cheese, the other smothered in american cheese, caramelized onions, grilled rye bread, side of 1000 island dressing.
|BLTP CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
Fried, grilled, or blackened Chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickle, homemade mustard, toasted wholegrain bun.
|BIRRIA TACOS
|$15.50
Homemade tortillas, shaved prime rib, queso quesadilla, cilantro, onion, lime, Smokehouse Au Jus.
Brew Garden Tap House and Eatery
2241 Nursery Rd, Clearwater
Sunset Grill Clearwater
2328 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater
|Popular items
|Famous Greek Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, potato salad, feta, olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis
|Patty Melt
|$12.00
hamburger w/grilled onions & american cheese on rye
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$14.00
sauerkraut & swiss on rye
KC - Clearwater
28778 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater
|Popular items
|Elixir Shot
|$5.00
|Bula
Louis Pappas Marketplace
2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater
|Popular items
|Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Classic Gyro Pita
|$8.25
Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb
Abe's Place Tap & Grill
1250 S Missouri Ave, Clearwater
|Popular items
|1lb Boneless Wings
|$21.00
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
|1/2 lb Boneless WIngs
|$12.00
Infinity Pizza LLC
2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D,, Clearwater
|Popular items
|House Garden
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, black olives
|Build Your Own 18"
|$17.00
Big Storm Coffee - Clearwater
12924 49th Street North, Clearwater
