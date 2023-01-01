Ceviche in Clearwater
Clearwater restaurants that serve ceviche
More about La Mordida Restaurant
La Mordida Restaurant
14100 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$18.00
Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes
More about TACO-QUILA MEXICAN KITCHEN AND CANTINA
TACO-QUILA MEXICAN KITCHEN AND CANTINA
22950 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater
|Ceviche de Pulpo
|$16.99
Diced cooked Octopus with lime juice, chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
|Ceviche de Pescado
|$15.99
Diced cooked fish in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$16.99
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.