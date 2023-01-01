Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Clearwater

La Mordida Restaurant

14100 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater

Ceviche de Camarones$18.00
Classic Peruvian-style ceviche, marinated with freshly squeezed limes. Served with Peruvian steamed corn, cancha, and sweet potatoes
TACO-QUILA MEXICAN KITCHEN AND CANTINA

22950 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater

Ceviche de Pulpo$16.99
Diced cooked Octopus with lime juice, chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
Ceviche de Pescado$15.99
Diced cooked fish in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
Ceviche de Camaron$16.99
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, with chopped cilantro, onion, and tomatoes.
