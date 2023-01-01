Chopped salad in Clearwater
Clearwater restaurants that serve chopped salad
Frenchy's To Go
26145 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$9.95
A traditional recipe topped with feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, and oregano. Served over a scoop of potato salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side.
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Northwood
2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.