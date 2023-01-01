Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Clearwater

Go
Clearwater restaurants
Toast

Clearwater restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Frenchy's To Go

26145 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Greek Salad$9.95
A traditional recipe topped with feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, and oregano. Served over a scoop of potato salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side.
More about Frenchy's To Go
3ac96fef-b9be-4c10-a2c0-4e9c3920ae3f image

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace - Northwood

2560 McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Chopped Greek Salad$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Northwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Clearwater

Club Sandwiches

Tzatziki

French Toast

Brisket

Taco Salad

Hummus

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Clearwater to explore

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (568 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston