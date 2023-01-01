Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Clearwater

Clearwater restaurants
Clearwater restaurants that serve fajitas

La Mordida Restaurant

14100 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Mordida Fajitas$20.00
Steak, chicken, and shrimp with onions and mixed peppers. Served with yellow rice, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas
More about La Mordida Restaurant
TACO-QUILA MEXICAN KITCHEN AND CANTINA

22950 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita$20.99
Lunch Fajita Taco Salad$0.00
Crispy tortilla shell filled with your choice of beef or chicken cooked fajita style, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Fajita Quesadilla$0.00
Large tortilla filled with cheese and protein of choice cooked fajita style. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
More about TACO-QUILA MEXICAN KITCHEN AND CANTINA

