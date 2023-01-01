Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Clearwater

Clearwater restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

AcquaAlta Ristorante

2454 Mcmullen Booth Road, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LENTIL SOUP Veg. & G.F.$7.80
G.F.
Lentil, Potato, Garlic, Carrot, Onion Soup
More about AcquaAlta Ristorante
Greek City Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe - Countryside

2518 SR 580 Suite c, Clearwater

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
Takeout
LENTIL SOUP$5.29
More about Greek City Cafe - Countryside

