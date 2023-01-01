Steak sandwiches in Clearwater
Clearwater restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Frenchy's To Go
26145 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater
|Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$7.95
Shaved ribeye with white American cheese, onions, and peppers on an amoroso roll.
Cheese Steak Sandwich
$9.95
Shaved ribeye with white American cheese, onions, and peppers on an amoroso roll.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
418 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
|CAPITOL STEAK SANDWICH
|$18.00
Flame grilled 8 oz. ribeye, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli and provolone cheese on a toasted baguette