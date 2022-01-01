Go
Clearwater Restaurant

Here to make memories one meal at a time. Open for lunch and dinner daily with indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery

325 Bay Blvd

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp$15.00
crispy shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli
Clearwater burger$17.00
Angus beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, tomato, arugula, onion aioli, bread and butter pickles, brioche bun
Wild Burger$19.00
Burger patty made with new Zealand elk, wild boar, bison and wagyu beef, caramelized onion and bacon relish, jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Tuna Melt$19.00
Sourdough, parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, albacore tuna salad, bread and butter pickles, avocado
Crispy Rock Cod Tacos$18.00
Beer battered rock cod, pico de gallo, guacamole, hot garlic habanero cream sauce, spicy pumpkins sauce, cilantro cream
Seafood Pasta$26.00
Linguini noodles, Salmon, halibut, cod, shrimp, scallops, peas, parmesan, cajun cream sauce
Calamari$17.00
Cajun Aioli
Umami Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Miso, garlic, tamari, parmesan cheese
House Caesar Salad$9.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan crisps, house Caesar dressing
Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
Location

Newport OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.

Jack Sprats Bayfront

Comfort Food For All on the Bayfront!

Asiatico Waterfront Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

Sorella in Nye Beach

Handmade Italian Cuisine! Order Online today for pick-up.

