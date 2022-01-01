Go
Thank you for joining us and supporting the family farms and makers that we utilize everyday. We are committed to bringing Ohio products into the restaurant whenever possible.

Popular Items

Butcher's Burger$16.00
Ground beef from The Butcher & Grocer, Thick cut CLEAVER Bacon, Bacon Demi, Youngs Aged Cheddar, Roasted Red Onion, Lettuce, House Pickled Ohio Cucumber, CLEAVER Mayo & Mustard
Cubano$14.00
Gently Smoked Pork Shoulder, TB&G Ham, House Pickled Spicy Ohio Cucumber, Smoked Mustard, Smoked Gouda & Matija Ciabatta
Hush Puppies$6.00
House Made Hushpuppies
5-Step Fries$5.00
Scotch Egg$7.00
The Butcher & Grocer Sausage, Fried Around A Sunny Meadow Farm Soft Boiled Egg, Chips, Dill
Panzanella Salad$12.00
Heritage Tomato, Garlic Croutons, Cucumber, Shallot, Burrata, Basil, Tomato Vinaigrette
Steak Salad$19.00
24hr Petite Sirloin, Fennel, Dried Fig, Goat Cheese, Mixed Ohio Greens, Black Walnut Dressing
Location

1099 WEST FIRST AVENUE

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:55 pm
SaturdayClosed
