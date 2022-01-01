T-Bar
Killer smoking program: Featuring Brisket Burgers, Smoked Pulled Pork, Rubbed Wings, Sliced Brisket, Sliders, Pizzas, Salads, and Desserts.
490 S Colorado Suite 101
Popular Items
Location
490 S Colorado Suite 101
Glendale CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Come in and enjoy!
Olive & Finch
As your local neighborhood eatery Olive & Finch is always cooking up delicious food made from scratch in a quaint, casual setting. We’ve spruced up some classic recipes and crafted some unique dishes all made with our love for savory food made fresh.
Whether you need a light snack to go or you're ready to take a seat and have a full, nutritious meal, we got you covered. We also prepare a delightful selection of baked goods, freshly squeezed and pressed juice blends, and artisan coffee.
Patxi's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Aviano Detroit
Denver’s original third wave, artisanal coffee shop. A perfect spot for all life’s moments: meet new people, form groundbreaking ideas, and enjoy a perfectly crafted cup of coffee.