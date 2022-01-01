Go
Killer smoking program: Featuring Brisket Burgers, Smoked Pulled Pork, Rubbed Wings, Sliced Brisket, Sliders, Pizzas, Salads, and Desserts.

490 S Colorado Suite 101

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Slider$10.00
Two Smoked Pork Sliders on a slider roll topped with crispy onion strings and slaw.
Grilled Chicken and Mandarin Orange Salad$12.95
Build your Own Pie$12.00
Build your own four cheese oven baked pizza
Cesar Salad$12.99
Fresh Romain Lettuce, with grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons. Option of grilled chicken. Cesar Dressing.
Italian Pizza$15.00
Oven Baked Four Cheese Pizza With Italian Sausage and Pepperoni.
Big Willies Pretzel$12.50
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Oven Baked Four Cheese Pizza Covered in Pepperoni.
Cowboy bites$22.00
16oz Tbone steak cubed and bite sized. Served with garlic bread and your choice of two out of four dipping sauces to choose from.
Italian Sausage$15.00
Oven Baked Four Cheese Pizza covered in Italian Sausage
Hickory Smoked Wings$18.00
8 Willie’s Rub, Slow smoked savory wings. Served with Ranch.
Location

Glendale CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
